Raiders finalizing deal to make Antonio Pierce head coach, sources tell ESPN

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a deal to make fan-favorite Antonio Pierce the permanent head coach, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Raiders have not confirmed who their next head coach or general manager will be as of Friday afternoon.

Pierce was brought on as interim replacement following the firing of former head coach Josh McDaniels and former general manager David Ziegler in November 2023. The news came after a tough loss against the Detroit Lions in Week 8.

After going 3 - 5 at the start of the season, Mark Davis would become the first NFL team owner to make drastic changes during the 2023-2024 season. Something the Chargers would mimic later in the season after a 63-21 loss against the Raiders.

Pierce had initially served as the linebackers coach for the Raiders.

"It's a new chapter, it's a new day, it's a new era, it's a new mindset," Pierce would tell the media during his first press conference as interim head coach.

Throughout the season, Pierce told Channel 13 that he could feel his players' support.

"AP's a dog," wide receiver Davante Adams said. "When you're in the shoes we're in now, it helps a lot. He understands the mindset. He understands the goal we have as a team, and I think everybody has rallied around him real tight to make sure he knows that we've got his back."

Pierce also stopped to chat with Channel 13 during our live coverage of the Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade earlier this month, where he alluded to the hiring.

"It's a dream," he said. "I don't want to pinch myself yet until it becomes official. But I'm very humbled and honored."