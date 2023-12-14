100 yards with Tina Nguyen: Raiders' interim head coach Antonio Pierce

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of their Thursday matchup against the Chargers, our Tina Nguyen walks 100 yards with Las Vegas Raiders' interim head coach, Antonio Pierce.

TINA NGUYEN: Coach, it's been a season full of some unexpected changes for this organization. How do you put into words what this season has been like for your team?

ANTONIO PIERCE: You said it — emotional, draining, I'm sure, at times, but it's had its peaks. We had to come out the gate after the change and had two great wins at home. I'm proud knowing the guys are playing, smoking cigars in the locker room. But more importantly, guys are coming together on this team to get that chemistry, that bond.

NGUYEN: What did that week nine win against the Giants really signify?

PIERCE: Well, first, if we all come together with the same purpose, and we do it together, we can see that the future is bright for us. If you watch the game offensively, we played really well. We were physical defensively. We got after the quarterback, and we got after the football.

NGUYEN: The night that you found out that you were becoming the interim head coach of the Raiders, give us some insight as to what that moment was like. What were you feeling?

PIERCE: Oh, my heart raced. It doesn't race much. Most of the time, I'm pretty calm when it comes to football. But it wasn't that I wasn't ready for the moment. It was just like — okay, where do I start? Then right away, I just start putting my head down and putting my thoughts down on paper. And then I got up and really just didn't sleep at all for 48 hours. I knew this was a great opportunity for me.

NGUYEN: As someone from Compton and as a Raiders fan, how much of a dream come true is this for you right now?

PIERCE: I talked about it before — that's the funny part. I was saying, maybe one day with my family and my friends. Maybe it would be kind of cool to either play for the Raiders or coach for the Raiders. Then the day came when I told my friends, what if I was the head coach? And when it did happen, it had a major wow factor. To be honest, I didn't really pinch myself and really reflect on it until right now with you.

NGUYEN: So, being from Compton, I've got to know your top five West Coast rappers.

PIERCE: Oh, come on now, this is easy. So it started when I was really young with N.W.A, then I got to go with Ice Cube because he's a lyricist. Then, I started getting to that groove and that funk with Snoop Dogg. After that, it's The Game and Kendrick Lamar.

NGUYEN: Coach, not only have you played in the league, but you also have a Super Bowl to your name. You won one with the Giants back in 2007, and now Las Vegas is getting ready to host its first Super Bowl. What does it mean to get to play in a game like that?

PIERCE: It's huge. When it happened, we were up against a really good team, the New England Patriots, who were undefeated. They were like no one I had ever played in my life. They were dominant with Tom Brady. But it's still one of those moments that you dream of as a kid — like you want to play it cool while knowing that you want to be the starter. Seeing the confetti come down. Plus, being a champion is not just one year; it's for the rest of your life.

NGUYEN: How has being a former player helped in terms of coaching and relating to the guys?

PIERCE: I know when they're pissed off when they're mad when they don't like something — it's when they give me that Scooby Doo look. I know what all of it means. Plus, it's not too hard to read a player; even if they don't say anything, their body language tells you everything. And their eyes kind of tell the story. I also try to get them to understand that I know that there's still everything going on off the field, too — family, friends, financial situations. It's not easy being a pro athlete — doesn't matter what the sport is. Since I've been here, I've had a close bond with those guys, and I talk a lot with them about that off-the-field stuff.

NGUYEN: As we approach the end zone here, just a few games left in the regular season, why are you the right fit to be the next head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders?

PIERCE: We're talking about somebody who has a love and a passion for this organization — not only as a coach but as a human being. I grew up a Raiders fan my whole life, but more importantly, I've been a football player. I was born a football player. I was born a Raiders fan. If you look at what I've done with just the culture change, the attitude change, the style of play. At the end of the day, I'm a winner, and I was born a winner — on and off the field, I'm a winner.

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Chargers on Thursday Night Football by Amazon Prime. Watch Channel 13's pregame special at 4:30 p.m. on ktnv.com/live.