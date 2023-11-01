'Trust, Pride, and Poise': New Raiders GM, head coach speak about team changes for first time

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are going through a shakeup after the Silver And Black fired head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager David Ziegler, and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi.

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best,” said Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis.

Champ Kelly, who was entering his second season as Assistant General Manager, was named interim General Manager by the team. Linebacker coach Antonio Pierce was also named the team's interim head coach.

On Wednesday afternoon, the two held a press conference to address their new roles and spoke about how they both plan to move forward with the team.

"It's never easy when you lose a teammate. a coworker, someone that you're close with," Pierce said, taking a moment to thank McDaniels for first bringing him onto the team in 2022.

"It's a new day. New chapter. New mindset." - #Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly and interim HC Antonio Pierce addressing the media: pic.twitter.com/LJDCokWtXb — Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) November 1, 2023

Pierce highlighted how his initial priority as head coach will be ensuring that players are reminded of their "Raider Pride" — as well as staff, fans, and alumni.

#Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce: "We're tired of losing. It's a production based business."#RaiderNation — Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) November 1, 2023

Kelly joked that he and Pierce are "Team No Sleep" and are ready to take on their new responsibilities.

"Make no mistake, I'm prepared for this position. I'm prepared for this because I know what I don't know," Kelly said. "We talked about committing to three things - trust, pride, and poise."

Pierce and Kelly said an important component will also be focusing on better communication.

"You have to empower your players and your coaches in the building to have the dialogue, openness, accountability, trust, respect for each other where we feel like we can make change," Pierce said. "Also loving the fact that you're a Raider, embracing the fact that you're a Raiders, and loving the fact that you're next to your brother."

Antonio Pierce’s plan for #Raiders starts with team culture:



“Not promising we’ll go undefeated… but I can promise we’ll have fun doing it. When guys start believing one another… believe what coaches tell them… put the *we* aspect into it… it changes all that from the eyes.” — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) November 1, 2023

"You have to sit there and brace yourself. Sometimes, you don't want to hear it," Kelly said. "We want to create a culture where it's safe to have those conversations. It's going to be real, going to be raw, and uncut."

Kelly added they're ready to turn the Raiders around to get back on track and they're not focusing on what other teams are doing.

"We're going to put our blinders on and run our own race. We don't get to pick our terrain," Kelly said. "The race is not always won by the swift or strong but by those who persevere. To the fans, I hear your concerns and share your frustrations. We're going to work to present a product to you that is worthy of your support."