Chargers fire head coach Staley, long-time GM Telesco following 63-21 loss to Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Los Angeles Chargers are cleaning house after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders 63-21 on Thursday night.

A statement from team owner Dean Spanos revealed that the team decided to relieve head coach Brandon Staley and General Manager Tom Telesco following the blowout.

"I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication, and professionalism, and wish both them and their great families nothing bu the best," he said.

"These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly," he continued.

The game marked the most points the team has ever scored in a single NFL game. The win improves the Silver and Black to 6-8 on the season and keeps the team's playoff hopes alive.

Additionally, the first half would see Las Vegas lead 42-0, which was one of the largest deficits in the Chargers' history. Furthermore, the Raiders' largest lead of the game came early in the third quarter, going on top of Los Angeles 49-0 to eliminate any chances of a Chargers comeback.