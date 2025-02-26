LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What offseason? Over two weeks removed from Super Bowl LIX, the NFL Scouting Combine is here.

Brasses from all 32 NFL teams have descended upon Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for a busy week evaluating college football prospects two months before the draft.

While on-field drills don't kick off until Thursday, teams have stayed busy with meetings, player interviews, and media availability.

Nick Walters looks for answers to some of the big questions about the Raiders' future:

Pete Carroll, John Spytek address Raiders offseason plans ahead of NFL Combine

"There's so much interaction," new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll told media. "I've met all morning with my defensive staff. We're evaluating players at the same time, learning about each other, how we see guys and how we interview them, putting together this class. Remember, we're also in the midst of free agency with our own players and players we may have the chance to attract."

Just under a month since being formally introduced at Raiders headquarters, the Silver and Black's new head coach and general manager took the podium in Indy on Tuesday.

There are plenty of questions in Las Vegas after a 4-13 finish led to Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco going one-and-done as head coach and GM.

Carroll and now-GM John Spytek offered insight as we come closer to getting answers when free agency opens in March and when the Raiders pick at sixth overall in April's draft.

"To me, it's about team building," Spytek said when asked if he'd go best available or take positional needs under consideration when drafting. "What's best for the Raiders; how can we make this work? It's not about collecting talent and it's not just about filling a roster out, either."

The future at QB

The conversation with the Raiders starts and ends with the quarterback position after a revolving door under center last season. Many expect the team to bring in another signal caller this offseason.

Raiders News over Super Bowl weekend sparks speculation about Raiders' future at QB Nick Walters

“Gardner has done a lot of good things in his career," Spytek said. "Aidan O’Connell has shown some quality stuff in his opportunities. We’re going to see if those guys are where we need to head or if we've got to add to it, but we got to win more games.”

Minshew's future with the team is muddied after reports surfaced that he will likely be released this offseason.

Improving the ground game

Whether or not the Raiders add a QB through free agency, the trade market, or the draft is yet to be seen. Improving the team's pass game will also need to be done by fixing their league-worst ground game.

"Whereas the quarterback position gains all of the attention and all of that, the quarterback position needs to be supported in every way possible," Carroll said. "The running game is a huge element of that. We try to build around the quarterback."

This year's draft class

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are considered the top two quarterbacks in what's considered a relatively weaker class at the position. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is the consensus top running back in what's thought of as a strong, deep draft class at the position.

“I think there’s a lot of really good players at that position," Spytek said. "To me, it’s more about guys who have great instincts, great vision, that are hard to get on the ground. If they can run 4.3, even better. But I’ve seen a lot of great ones that run the 4.5s or 4.6s and they set the tone for the team, so we’re looking for that.”

Quarterback and running back are two of many positions the Raiders' new leadership will have their eyes on through the week.

Free agency updates

With the second-most cap space of any team in the NFL, the Silver and Black will have plenty of decisions to make in free agency.

On Monday, the Raiders extended safety Isaiah Palo-Mao. On the horizon may be a bigger contract as star edge rusher Maxx Crosby looks for a new deal.

While many fans have speculated Crosby could be on the move or hold out, Spytek said the team plans to work with its 27-year-old face of the franchise on a new deal.

“I envision Maxx being a Raider for a long time here, and I think that’s what he wants, too," Spytek said. "We’ll go forward with that in mind.”

Combine drills start on Thursday in Indy and run through Sunday.