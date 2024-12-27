Year in Review: 2024 remembered for change and disappointment for Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 2024 won't be a year that Raiders fans look back fondly on.

In their fifth season in Las Vegas, the Silver & Black experienced an off-season of organizational change, which was followed by one of the franchise's worst seasons in recent history.

While the results were underwhelming, the year offered key moments that will affect the team in 2025 and beyond.

Let's look back on the year that was for the Autumn Wind.

Coming off a season in which Antonio Pierce went 5-4 as interim head coach, filling the void of Josh McDaniels, AP would have the interim label removed. Pierce and former Chargers GM Tom Telesco were named the Raiders' new head coach-general manager duo in January.

Raiders Raiders get their man: Team announces Antonio Pierce as permanent head coach KTNV Staff

After the divisional rival Chiefs won the Super Bowl at the Raiders' home stadium, the Silver & Black got to work with off-season moves.

Letting star running back Josh Jacobs walk in free agency, Las Vegas made a splash signing by adding former Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to pair with superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The team added quarterback Gardner Minshew to a quarterback room with Aidan O'Connell.

New Raiders Christian Wilkins, Gardner Minshew introduce themselves to Las Vegas fans

When the Raiders missed out on quarterback at pick 13 in the NFL draft, Telesco and company used their 1st-round pick on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. The team would go the rest of the draft without taking a signal caller.

Minshew eventually won a quarterback competition with incumbent starter O'Connell, opening the season as a starter for the first time in his career.

While things looked promising after a Week 2 road win at the Ravens, Las Vegas's season quickly went downhill following a home opener loss to the Panthers.

Star wide receiver Davante Adams requested a tradeand would eventually be dealt to the New York Jets. Meanwhile, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially joined Mark Davis as a part-owner of the Raiders.

Following the team's second win of the season, beating the Browns at home, the Raiders went on a skid of historic proportions. In the process, the team made several firings including letting go of first-year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

A double-digit losing streak marked the longest winning drought in the team's time in Las Vegas and saw a game of musical chairs at quarterback.

After Minshew's benching, O'Connell's broken thumb, Minshew's season-ending broken collarbone, and O'Connell's knee injury, even a recently-signed Desmond Ridder would draw a start. The Raiders never finding consistency at the quarterback position headlined the team's struggles.

Raiders Raiders QB Gardner Minshew suffers potentially serious injury in loss to Broncos W.G. Ramirez

The defense was hit with a laundry list of injuries. After losing defensive end Malcolm Koonce for the year before the season opener, injuries landed Wilkins on IR and shut down Crosby.

Heading into 2025 positioned to have a top pick in the upcoming draft, questions surround the Silver & Black: Will Pierce return as head coach, who will call plays as OC, and maybe most notably, who will be at QB?

Those questions are expected to be answered in the coming months with fans' attention already set on April's draft.