Raiders say it's 'business as usual' at practice amid Davante Adams trade buzz

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rumors and reports are rampant across Raider Nation.

Davante Adams is reportedly on the way out, Las Vegas shopping their star wideout across the league after the three-time All-Pro requested a trade on Monday.

A hamstring injury suffered in practice forced the six-time Pro Bowler to miss Sunday's win over the Browns. Adams is not expected to play this Sunday at the Denver Broncos.

On Wednesday, first-year Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce spoke to the media for the first time since the news of Adams preferring a trade broke on Tuesday.

"It's business as usual," Pierce told reporters before practice. "It's the NFL. Things come up every day. Since I've taken over this job there's been obstacles so this is another one."

Asked about the state of his relationship with Adams, Pierce replied that "(he'll) leave that to (him) and Davante." Asked about if the trade rumors would become a distraction for the team, Pierce answered "no, because we're focused on Denver."

Adams, 31, has compiled 2,869 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns since joining the Raiders in 2022.

The Raiders are reportedly gauging other teams' interest in the former Green Bay Packer and desire a future 2nd-round pick and additional compensation in return.

"Everybody understands Davante's situation," quarterback Gardner Minshew said after practice Wednesday. "We all love Davante but understand he has to make the best decision for him, our team has to make the best decision for us. We got to keep moving forward and figure out how to win games."

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters spoke to Raiders inside the locker room to hear how they're staying focused on the task at hand with a road matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

“Try to look at the whole picture," rookie offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson said. "Don't look weeks ahead or days ahead or even years ahead. Just focus on where you’re at and that’s what everyone’s trying to do.”

“There’s a lot of external stuff," cornerback Jakorian Bennett said. "People trying to bring us down, but we just have to stay focused and keep our mind on the money.”

“I don’t blink, I don’t flinch," Pierce told the media. "I’ve been through enough adversity and stuff that it doesn’t bother me. The next obstacle for me is the Denver Broncos.”

Adams isn't the only big name missing from action for the Raiders. A high ankle sprain forced Maxx Crosby to miss a game for the first time in his career last week. The superstar edge rusher sat out practice Wednesday, leaving his status against the Broncos in jeopardy.

While Crosby has said he hopes to play, the Raiders are playing it safe with their face of the franchise.

“At the end of the day, my job is to protect Maxx Crosby from Maxx Crosby," Pierce said. "If it was up to Maxx, he’d be out there practicing every day, at every game, he won’t miss one snap. We’ve seen that over the years. I think you look at the player and look at the organization, you got to do what’s best for both. That’s what we’re doing with Maxx.”

Regardless of how the saga unfolds regarding Adams' future, the Raiders will look for their second straight win and try to improve to 3-2 at the Broncos on Sunday at 1 PM.