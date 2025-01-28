Pete Carroll and John Spytek ready to get the Raiders back to their winning ways

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Though the Raiders have welcomed a new head coach and general manager the last three seasons to Las Vegas, their introductory press conference with Pete Carroll and John Spytek felt different than years past.

“What happens in the past means nothing, what we’re going to do about it now counts,” Carroll said to Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters in a one-on-one interview.

While it isn’t Carroll’s first rodeo as a head coach in the NFL, it is Spytek’s first time in the general manager’s seat, saying to Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Eschelman today, “it's what dreams are made of.”

Spytek also added in his opening remarks to the media, “the NFL is better when they’re [Raiders] crushing it.”

Here are some top takeaways from Monday's presser:

1. In Tom Brady we trust

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was a major talking point throughout Carroll and Spytek’s opening statements, both agreeing that he will play a major role in helping strengthen the quarterback room while looking for possible new talent for the upcoming season.

2. The Raiders' revitalized energy

While the Raiders’ rebuild was the main topic of discussion on Monday, Carroll and Spytek brought a positive feeling back to the building.

3. Competition is key

Though Raider Nation doesn’t know who will start under center and who will help call plays next season, one thing is for sure: Carroll and Spytek want people on their team who keep competition at an all-time high everyday.

"To me, this game should be fun, if we're not having fun, I'm screwing it up, and we're going to have fun in this room right here with our team,” Carroll said. "They're going to grow in here, they're going to find out what we're all about, and they're going to understand what they're representing if I do a good job of teaching, that's what I'm bringing to it, if you don't want to compete, you're in the wrong place.”

"Our character will be our fate in a sense. We're looking for, first, people that love football, that want to compete every day, or there just won't be a place for you here, and that's okay,” Spytek said. "We want it to be a hard team to make, we want it to be a hard job every day, but for those that are willing to step up to that challenge and be a part of that, there will be a great reward at the end of that.”

