Former Raiders' defensive end Chandler Jones pleads not guilty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end Chandler Jones has pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating a temporary protective order, which was filed by his son's mother.

An arrest report states this all stemmed from an incident that happened on Sept. 28, 2023.

The report states Jones allegedly stole things like a recycling bin and dog toys from the woman's home, which she saw on her home camera system. She also told police that Jones sent her Snapchat videos, showing him naked in his backyard setting the items on fire.

His arrest came after several concerning posts on X, which included allegations about former head coach Josh McDaniels and being "medicated" against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department. Jones was released from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 30.

Jones was arrested on Oct. 18 for once again violating a protective order. A police report states police viewed messages sent from Jones' Instagram to the woman, which said things like "I have no other way to communicate with you. I hope [redacted] is okay, if I go to jail again for sending this message so be it."

Court records show that Jones is facing two counts of violating a temporary protective order and on Monday, he entered a not guilty plea. Records also show that a no contact order is in place so Jones can't contact the woman. That order is scheduled to expire on March 4, which is when Jones is due back in court.