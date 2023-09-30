Las Vegas Raiders release defensive end Chandler Jones following restraining order arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have released defensive end Chandler Jones after a turbulent week involving his arrest and multiple social media posts aimed at the team.

According to ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter, a league source claimed the Raiders would be releasing Jones after he was arrested by Metro police for violating a domestic violence protective order on Friday.

Jones' name appeared on the Raiders NFL Waiver Wire, and the team officially confirmed it in a post on X.

We have signed LB Kana’i Mauga to the active roster, placed LB Curtis Bolton on the Reserve/Injured list, and released DE Chandler Jones.



Additionally, we have activated CB Tyler Hall and LB Malik Reed from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/E1UMkvA2Gc — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 30, 2023

Jones has been away from the Raiders since Labor Day weekend and was placed on the team's non-football injury list on Sept. 20.

This news comes after a turbulent week of social media posts from Jones. The posts took several shots at the Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, the team's owner Mark Davis, claimed that he was "held against his will" by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Following his arrest on Friday, the Raiders released a statement on Jones, stating that the team is "hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs."

Jones is due in court for a status check hearing on Monday, Dec. 4.