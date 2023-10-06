Arrest report: Former Raiders' player Chandler Jones grabbed items from backyard, burned them

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Raiders' defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested after allegedly stealing things from his son's mother's home before setting them on fire, according to an arrest report.

The report states the incident happened on Sept. 28 at 2:38 p.m.

A woman, who identified herself as the mother of Jones' son, said she began receiving messages from Jones' Snapchat account at 8:58 a.m. and the messages continued throughout the day. At 2:31 p.m., she told police that she spotted Jones on her home camera system. She told officers he parked in her driveway, got out of her car, and walked around the side of the house to her backyard. That's when she said he started grabbing things like a recycling bin, pool net, and dog toys before leaving the house.

Not long after that, the woman told police she started getting more Snapchat videos from Jones, which appeared to show him naked in his backyard and burning the items he took from her backyard.

The report states the woman has an active temporary protection order against Jones, which is valid from Sept. 14, 2023 to Dec. 13, 2023. The order had several conditions including no contact with the woman, no threatening, physically injuring or harassing their child, staying at least 100 yards away from her and their child, staying 100 yards away from their child's school, and staying 100 yards away from her place of employment.

According to the report, when officers located Jones, he said he sent the messages using Snapchat and "it appeared he knew he was not supposed to be at the residence due to the protection order." That's when he was arrested.

Last week, the Raiders released Jones due to the arrests as well as erratic social media posts criticizing Josh McDaniels, Mark Davis, and Dave Ziegler. Jones also claimed he was "held against his will" by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. On Thursday, Jones said he didn't know he had been released and that neither him nor his agent were contacted by the Raiders.

The Raiders released a statement last week stating they hope Jones gets the care that he needs.

Jones has posted bail and is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 4.