Raiders' defensive end Chandler Jones arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raiders' defensive end Chandler Jones has been arrested and is facing charges after violating a domestic violence protective order.

According to court records, Jones was booked into the Clark County Detention Center early Friday morning and has since posted bail.

Court records also indicate he was scheduled to make an initial appearance in Las Vegas District Court on Friday but that has been rescheduled to Dec. 4 due to Jones posting bail.

The circumstances of the arrest or those charges have not been released, as of 10:30 a.m.

Jones has been raising concern due to social media posts over the last couple of weeks. That includes saying he didn't want to play for head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler, which he made over Labor Day weekend, he was medicated against his will, and a set of tweets and videos about Aaron Hernandez, which included Jones breaking down crying.

Several people have expressed their concern including former NFL player Robert Griffin III and ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Let’s all pray for Chandler Jones and his family. I don’t know what’s going on with him right now, but after everything I have seen I do know he needs to feel like he is being heard in this moment. I reached out to him and encourage all of his NFL brothers to do the same. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 28, 2023

Jones did reply to those messages saying he was fine. However, as of Friday morning, all of Jones' posts have been deleted.

Last week, the Raiders placed Jones on the reserve/non-football illness list. Jones, who is in his second year with the Raiders, has not played this season. Las Vegas signed him last year to help improve the team's pass rush, but Jones finished with 4 1/2 sacks. He had 10 1/2 sacks the year before with the Arizona Cardinals.