'If I go to jail, so be it': Report details messages that led to former Raider Chandler Jones' second arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new arrest report details the private messages sent by former Raiders player Chandler Jones, which led to his second arrest last Tuesday.

Jones wasinitially arrested in late September after the former defensive end was accused of violating a domestic violence protective order filed by his son's mother.

The news of his arrest came after Jones posted a string of concerning claims on X, which included allegations about former head coach Josh McDaniels and being "medicated" against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department. Jones was released from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 30 after being placed on the "non-football injury" list by the team ten days earlier.

Jones would be arrested again on Oct. 18 for the same charge of violating a protective order.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, police initially received a call from a "concerned citizen" who asked officers to conduct a welfare check on Jones on Oct. 17 at 2:18 p.m.

Officers arriving at the scene were able to contact Jones outside of his residence and reported that he "did not appear to be in a mental health crisis and was cooperative with officers."

A records check on Jones would reveal that he was the adverse party of an active Temporary Protection Order filed by his son's mother, who previously dated Jones but has since broken up. The order prohibits Jones from contacting the protected party, "including but not limited to in person, by phone or text, by email, or through social media."

Police viewed messages sent from Jones' Instagram to the protected party on Oct. 11, which read "I love you."

Jones would reach out to the protected party through Instagram again on Oct. 16 to say, "I have no other way to communicate with you. I hope [redacted] is okay, if I go to jail again for sending this message so be it."

Jones also provided a phone number for future contact and added, "I still love you."

After reviewing the messages, officers identified that Jones violated the protective order and took him into custody. He was booked on related charges.