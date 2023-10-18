Former Raider Chandler Jones arrested again for violating domestic violence protection order

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Raiders player Chandler Jones was arrested for a second time on Tuesday night for violating a temporary protective order, according to Metro police booking logs.

This arrest is Jones' second time being arrested in the past three weeks, and he is currently facing one misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. During his previous arrest on Sept. 29, he was charged with two counts of the same misdemeanor.

Jones' initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Oct. 18 was canceled after he posted $15,000 bail, according to court records.

Following his arrest, the Las Vegas Raiders announced his release from the team. Jones had been placed on the NFI — or non-football injury — list on Labor Day and had not participated in practice or team activities since then.

Jones is due back in court for a status check on Dec. 19, 2023.