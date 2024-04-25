2024 NFL Draft: Who will the Las Vegas Raiders choose?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Draft Day 2024 is finally here!

Teams from across the National Football League are selecting some of the best football players to suit up for them. That includes the Las Vegas Raiders.

Barring any trades, the Raiders have eight draft picks in the 2024 draft.

RAIDERS REWIND: Channel 13 looks back on the Raiders 2023 season

Raiders Rewind: Looking back on 2023 season

Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco said nothing is set in stone for the Silver & Black and they have contingency plans in place for any and all scenarios.

"We have a plan right now to go up if we have to and be aggressive with it. We've got a plan if we stick and pick and we have a plan to go back if it's within a certain range," Telesco said. "It's been normal. This year is like other years. There's been conversations with other teams but it's been more general than specific."

He said he sees each draft pick as a long-term investment to fit within the landscape of the team and the City of Las Vegas.

"We're drafting them for the future and that's what we're hoping to get out of them," Telesco said. "It's not so much where they fit in initially as a rookie the first year. I mean, history shows, probably less than a third of rookies, maybe even 30% of rookies, actually play a high number of significant amount of snaps their rookie years or filling a need. That's reality. Whatever needs we may have today, or whatever perceived needs those are, these players we're drafting, we're looking down the road, minimum, I'd say four to five years."

WATCH: Channel 13 looks back at Raiders previous draft picks

Channel 13 looks back on Raiders previous draft picks

Telesco said working with head coach Antonio Pierce has also helped the personnel department identify players that would be a good fit for the Raiders.

"He's got a great vision of what he wants in a football team and he hasn't deviated from that," Telesco said. "He's got a great feel for evaluating players, which I'm not surprised ... What's been nice, since he's been in college recently, he knows some of these players already, may have recruited them, may have played against them, so that's been helpful."

RELATED LINK: Breaking down the Raiders' NFL Draft options with PFT's Myles Simmons

According to Telesco, he said they want to make sure the draft process this year is smooth since everyone is new.

"After the draft, however many guys we select, you feel great about all of them. In reality, they're not all going to hit. We know that. You don't want to talk about it but it's reality," Telesco said. "Since we're all kind of new together, we want to make sure it goes smoothly ... When you're making decisions and there's a clock behind you ticking down, you don't have time at that point to be explaining things."

That being said, Telesco said he has a strong team that will help the Silver & Black get the pieces they need to be successful.

"We've got [a] really good staff of college scouts. These guys are really well taught. They're organized. They're detailed. I've been very lucky to walk into this, to have stuff like this, and then, obviously, the coaches are a big part of the process too," Telesco said. "I think if you prepare well enough, it shouldn't be stressful ... I feel really good about it. I feel good about the group. We've prepared a lot and we will kind of let it ride Thursday, Friday, and Saturday."

As for who the Raiders could select, there has been speculation that a quarterback could be the Silver & Black's first choice. Channel 13's Nick Walters caught up with NFL Network's lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah to discuss the odds on if that could happen.

WATCH: Channel 13 catches up with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

Could the Raiders select a quarterback?

RELATED LINK: ESPN NFL insider, former Jets GM talks Raiders' options in upcoming draft

You can watch Channel 13's 2024 NFL Draft specials at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Then, stay tuned for the First Round of the NFL Draft, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will be on Channel 13 on Friday, starting at 4 p.m.

You can watch the fourth through seventh rounds of the draft on Channel 13 on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

WATCH: Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. shares more about his 2022 draft experience