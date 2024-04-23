Breaking down the Raiders' NFL Draft options with PFT's Myles Simmons

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NFL Draft kicks off in Detroit on Thursday night and the rumor mill is heating up across the league.

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly interested in selecting their quarterback of the future but could also address other needs, like at right tackle and at cornerback. Incumbent starter second-year QB Aidan O'Connell and newly-signed free agent journeyman Gardner Minshew are Las Vegas' current signal callers competing for the starting job.

In the team's first draft under first-year head coach Antonio Pierce and new general manager Tom Telesco, the Silver and Black hold the 13th overall pick and own 8 total picks across the 7 rounds. The Raiders have reportedly made calls to trade up to possibly acquire LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels but Telesco says the team has a plan given any scenario, including staying pat at 13 or trading back.

Channel 13's Nick Walters caught up with Pro Football Talk writer Myles Simmons to hear his thoughts on the paths the Raiders can take in the draft and whether the time is now to select a future face of the franchise. Simmons is a former writer at the Las Vegas Review-Journal and covers all 32 NFL teams for PFT.

The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday 5 p.m. Pacific, and Channel 13 will get you ready for it with pre-draft coverage through the afternoon.