Las Vegas Raiders have eight picks in 2024 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The stove is hot as National Football Leagues look to strengthen their rosters ahead of the upcoming season.

According to the league, the 2024 free agency signing period begins at 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, March 13 and teams must also be in compliance with the salary cap at that time. The league states the salary cap for 2024 is $255,400,000 per club.

Several updates to the Raiders roster could be made official on Wednesday.

Reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and ESPN's Adam Schefter said quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer are expected to be released and running back Josh Jacobs would sign with the Green Bay Packers. They have also reported that Las Vegas would add defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew to their roster.

There are still a lot of moving parts and potential deals to be made ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

As it currently stands, the NFL said the Raiders will have eight picks in the draft.



Round 1, No. 13

Round 2, No. 44

Round 3, No. 77

Round 4, No. 112

Round 5, No. 148

Round 6, No. 208

Round 7, No. 223

Round 7, No. 229

The Raiders picked up a sixth-round pick from Kansas City as part of the Neil Farrell Jr. deal, one seventh-round pick came from the New England Patriots trade involving Justin Herron, and another seventh-round pick came from the Minnesota Vikings trade involving Nick Mullens.

However, those picks could change depending on potential future trades.

The 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25 through April 27 in Detroit, Michigan.