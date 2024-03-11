Raiders free agency updates: Silver and Black bringing on Gardner Minshew at QB

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are adding a new quarterback to their roster, according to NFL insiders Ian Rappaport and Tom Pelissero.

Minshew reportedly agreed to a two-year, $25 million contract with the Silver and Black on Monday.

Rappaport says Minshew is expected to compete with Aidan O'Connell for the starting quarterback spot.

Minshew, 27, was a Pro Bowl selection with the Indianapolis Colts last season.

Update: Josh Jacobs leaving Raiders for Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs, an offensive star for the Las Vegas Raiders, is expected to sign with the Green Bay Packers.

That's according to ESPN NFL insiders Ian Rappaport and Tom Pelissero, who said sources in the league tipped them off to the pending move.

Widely considered one of the best running backs in the league, Jacobs was drafted by the Raiders in 2019 and has been a staple of their offense for the past five years.

According to Rappaport, the Raiders "have confidence in [running back] Zamir White, and they'll likely draft one now."

White got more playing time in December after Jacobs was sidelined by a quadriceps injury and played a key role in the Raiders' Christmas Day win over Kansas City.

Last August, Jacobs signed a reported one-year, $12 million contract to remain with the Raiders for the 2023-24 season after a contract dispute.

Update: Las Vegas Raiders agree to terms with Dolphins' star defensive tackle to $110M contract

Terrance Williams/AP Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

A star defensive tackle is making his way to the Las Vegas Raiders roster on Monday.

Christian Wilkins, who most recently played for the Miami Dolphins, has reportedly agreed to terms with the Silver and Black, according to ESPN insider Ian Rappaport.

Wilkins is said to have negotiated a four-year deal worth $110 million that includes $84.75 million guaranteed.

A first-round draft pick for the Dolphins in 2019, Wilkins started in 77 games during his first five seasons in the NFL.

With 98 tackles in 2022, he set a single-season NFL record for a defensive tackle. ESPN calls him "one of the best run-stoppers in the league at his position" with a 39% run stop win rate.