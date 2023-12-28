Running back Zamir White makes strong impact for Raiders with Josh Jacobs out

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Zamir White was nowhere to be found Wednesday, but his impact in Monday's 20-14 victory at Kansas City was evident by the green Nickelodeon slime hat sitting in his locker at the Raiders' facility.

White received, uh, the honor after rushing for 145 yards against the Chiefs, signifying him as the player of the game according to the children's network, which had an alternate telecast of the game.

This kind of impact didn't seem possible as recently as two weeks ago when White mostly watched from the sideline as Josh Jacobs carried the load. But Jacobs suffered a quadriceps injury on Dec. 10 against Minnesota, and White went from a seldom-used running back whose future in Las Vegas was questionable to someone the Raiders might want to keep in the lineup if and when Jacobs returns.

"If you're a good player and you're producing and helping us win, you win," interim coach Antonio Pierce said. "But don't get it fooled, Josh Jacobs is one of the best running backs in the National Football League. If we have somebody who can help us out and contribute, it's going to be right in that room, and Zeus (White) knows that."

Pierce expressed optimism Jacobs wasn't far from returning, but the back didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough in preparation for Sunday's game at Indianapolis. Before two weeks ago, the absence of last season's NFL rushing champion would have been cause for major concern.

Part of that is because the Raiders' coaches, be it Josh McDaniels before he was fired on Oct. 31 or Pierce, were reluctant to play White as long as Jacobs was available.

That was the case even though Jacobs hadn't been playing up to his prior level. He has 805 yards and a 3.5-per-carry average this year; Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards with a 4.9 average last season.

White had only 17 carries last season and had just 20 this year before Jacobs' injury. Given Jacobs' cloudy future with the Raiders — he sat out training camp over a contract dispute — and White's lack of touches, it seemed like the Raiders would need to find a new back in the draft or free agency next year.

But after White rushed for 214 yards on a 5.5 average the past two games, he made a compelling argument with his performance that maybe he is Las Vegas' back of the future. That's a decision that will come in the offseason.

For now, White gives the Raiders a back they can rely on similar to Jacobs.

"He's a great running back," Buffalo Bills running back James Cook said. "Obviously, (we) played together at Georgia. Once he got to get his opportunity, you could see him do it, making explosive plays and good things out of the backfield. It's how he was at Georgia."

White's most impressive work came on the final drive at Kansas City.

The Chiefs had just scored a touchdown to pull within six points with 2:42 left, setting up the familiar scene of another Patrick Mahomes comeback victory. If, that is, the Chiefs could get the ball back.

Kansas City had two timeouts and the two-minute warning, and Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell hadn't completed a pass after the first quarter. Not exactly a mystery what Las Vegas would try to do.

White, behind strong blocking from the offensive line and fullback Jakob Johnson, rushed for 6, 43 and 15 yards.

Game over.

"When I know that you know that they know and everybody knows what we're about to do and we still do it, that's our football," Pierce said.

White knows his opportunities will come if he keeps performing the way he has the past two weeks, but the NFL also is a fickle league.

That isn't news to him, so just as White didn't make too much of being a backup, he is keeping his present circumstances in perspective as well.

"Every day, I go my hardest," White said. "I practice like I'm part of every game."

ROSTER MOVES

Injuries have hit the Raiders hard at tight end, so they signed Zach Gentry to the active roster off Cincinnati's practice squad. Michael Mayer (toe) didn't play at Kansas City and didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough. Las Vegas also placed Jesper Horsted (hamstring) on injured reserve.

AP Sports Writer John Wawrow in Orchard Park, New York, contributed to this report.