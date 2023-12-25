A Christmas gift for Raider Nation: Silver and Black beat Chiefs on the road

(KTNV) — After setting a new franchise record for the most points scored in a game against the LA Chargers (63 points), the Las Vegas Raiders looked to do something that they haven’t done since the 2020 season: beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs offense struggled for much of the game, even recording -18 yards at the end of the first quarter, making it the fewest in any quarter since 2011.

The Las Vegas defense continued their impressive showing, registering two defensive touchdowns in a span of seven seconds in the first half.

Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nicols would pick up the loose ball and score for Las Vegas’ first defensive touchdown. Raiders CB Jack Jones would score the second defensive touchdown on a pick-six. Las Vegas would take a 17-7 lead at the half.

Kansas City’s offense would come alive late in the fourth quarter after a Justin Watson touchdown to make it a one-score game. But the Raiders would hold on and defeat the Chiefs 20-14, moving them to 7-8 on the season.

Las Vegas has now logged a total of four defensive TDs in their last two games. Malcom Koonce logged three sacks on QB Patrick Mahomes, becoming the first player to sack Mahomes 3+ times in a game.

With just two games left in the regular-season, the Raiders travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m.