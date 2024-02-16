Reports: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suspended by NFL

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be suspended by the National Football League for violating the league's performance enhancing substance policy, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport are both reporting that Garoppolo is being suspended two games and it's related to Garoppolo using a prescribed medication without having a valid therapeutic use exemption from the league.

The Las Vegas Raiders are also expected to release Garoppolo, although the team has not confirmed that news, as of 10 a.m.

According to Schefter, the team could release Garoppolo before the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March, which is when he would earn an $11.25 million roster bonus.

Under NFL rules, Garoppolo will be allowed to participate in all offseason activities and training camp. However, once the regular season begins, he will be banned from the team for two weeks because of the suspension.

March will mark one year since the Silver & Black signed Garoppolo. He was traded to the Raiders from the San Francisco 49ers on a three-year contract worth $67.5 million. Of that, $34 million was guaranteed.

Garoppolo also played in seven of the team's 17 games during the 2023 regular season. He completed 110 of 169 passes for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, nine interceptions, and 14 sacks.

In November, the Raiders benched Garoppolo in favor of rookie Aidan O'Connell, which is after head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were relieved of their duties.

In January, the Raiders officially named Antonio Pierce as the new head coach and Tom Telesco as the new general manager.

"Our plan is to win, put a team in place that is competitive each and every week and has the opportunity to win," Pierce added.