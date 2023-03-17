Las Vegas Raiders officially sign former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders officially announced the signing of former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Friday.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Garoppolo told members of the media that he's excited to "turn the page" and get started with the Raiders.

When asked about his goals while on the Raiders, Garoppolo said, "I want to get a ring and get the silver and black to where it should be. I know it's not an easy process."

Garoppolo coming to Las Vegas will reunite him with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who was the offensive coordinator for New England from 2014 to 2017.

The contract Garoppolo, who was traded to the Raiders from the San Francisco 49ers, was finalized this morning, according to ESPN. According to ESPN, Garoppolo agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million deal that includes $34 million guaranteed.

New of Garoppolo's contract comes as the Raiders said goodbye to longtime quarterback Derek Carr, who led the team for nine years. Carr was recently traded to the New Orleans Saints after he was benched for the last two games of the 2022-23 season.

Garoppolo is the 49ers' all-time franchise leader in career completion percentage (67.5 percent), average yards per pass attempt (8.3 yards/att.) and has the second-highest career passer rating (99.2) in club history.

Last season, Garoppolo played in 11 games with 10 starts and completed 207-of-308 attempts for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns against four interceptions for a passer rating of 103.0. In 2019, he registered single-season career-highs in attempts (476), completions (329), yards (3,978) and touchdowns (27). His 3,978 passing yards rank fourth-most in a single season in franchise history.

