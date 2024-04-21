ESPN NFL insider, former Jets GM talks Raiders' options in upcoming draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Buzz is building around Raider Nation as another NFL Draft nears. Las Vegas holds the 13th overall pick in what will be the team's first draft under new head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco.

Channel 13's Nick Walters got the chance to chat with ESPN front office insider and former New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum. Hear the two talk through the Raiders' options at 13, the team's post-Garoppolo QB situation with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew in-house, quarterback options in the draft, and non-QB fits at Las Vegas' positional needs.

Mike Tannenbaum worked in the Jets front office from 1997 through 2006, being the team's GM from '06-'12. Before joining ESPN, he worked as the Miami Dolphins' executive vice president of football operations from 2015-2018.

The NFL Draft kicks off in Detroit on Thursday, April 25 at 5:30 PT. Channel 13 will have you covered with pre-draft specials leading up to when commissioner Roger Goodell first takes the stage.