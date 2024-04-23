Black Hole superfans give thoughts on Raiders' draft options, future at QB

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's draft week in the NFL and Raider Nation is preparing for the annual chaos that is draft day. The Raiders will ring in their fifth season playing in Las Vegas with eight selections across the weekend, holding the 13th overall pick in the 1st round.

It will be the team's first draft under new head coach Antonio Pierce and GM Tom Telesco. With reports and rumors swirling around the possibility of the Raiders moving up for a quarterback or taking one at 13, the Silver and Black's future face of the franchise could have their name called Thursday night in Detroit.

Channel 13's Nick Walters caught up with five local Raiders superfans who are members of the notorious "Black Hole" fan section. Hear from those nicknamed Cisco Kid, Raider X, Casper, The Maskaraider, and Santi ahead of draft night.

The Raiders faithful give a fan's perspective into the team's quarterback situation with incumbent starter Aidan O'Connell and free agent signing Gardner Minshew in-house. They dive in to the fanbase's newfound optimism under AP, why Jayden Daniels may or may not be worth the price tag to move up, why Michael Penix Jr.'s big arm could match "the Raider Way," and what non-quarterback prospects they have their eyes on.

The 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night at 5PM PT. You can watch the draft on Channel 13. Plus, the KTNV crew will get you ready with pre-draft specials featuring Raiders breakdowns and features on local athletes going pro.