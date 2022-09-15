LIVE COVERAGE: Las Vegas Aces set for Game 3 vs. Connecticut Sun in WNBA Finals

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from a championship victory in the WNBA Finals that would be the first major pro sports title in Las Vegas' history.

The team earned victories in the first two games of the five-game series. Game 3 vs. the Connecticut Sun is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday.

📍Mohegan Sun Arena



Here at #Aces shootaround ahead of Game 3 against the Connecticut Sun. #RaiseTheStakes #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/EzvzJaXXk2 — Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) September 15, 2022

Aces head coach Becky Hammon talked about the team's mindset as they head into Game 3:

"They understand the moment, they understand the importance, and they understand that we haven't won anything yet," Hammon told Tina Nguyen. "All we did was take care of what we're supposed to do, which is our home court."

Support from fans for the WNBA team and women’s sports alike has skyrocketed in the valley amid the excitement and high stakes of the championship tournament.

RELATED: Local athletes talk support in women's sports, amid WNBA Finals

A’ja Wilson told 13 Action News’ Tina Nguyen that she hopes fans watching really "enjoy" the game.

“We’re going to feel you guys all the way on the West Coast,” Wilson said.

Wilson also expressed how much the support means from everyone watching the game and following the team’s journey to the championship.

For those wondering where they can watch Game 3, several watch parties are planned throughout the valley. From Slice of Vegas in Mandalay Bay to Water Street Plaza in Henderson, there are options for everyone in every corner of the valley.

Game 3 is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, Sept. 15.

This story is developing, check back later for more updates from the Las Vegas Aces!

OTHER WNBA FINALS STORIES:

