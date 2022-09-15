Watch Now
Where to watch Game 3 of the WNBA Finals

Elaine Thompson/AP
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson shoots against the Seattle Storm in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 7:56 AM, Sep 15, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are getting ready for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday night.

While the team faces off against the Connecticut Suns on the east coast, many fans will be cheering them on right here in the Las Vegas Valley.

For those who want to watch, the Las Vegas Aces have announced official Game 3 watch parties at Hussong’s Boca Park in Summerlin South and Slice of Vegas in the Shoppes at Mandalay Bay.

Additionally, the city of Henderson has announced a watch party at Water Street Pizza, where the game will be played on a 42-foot jumbotron. Fans will also get the chance to participate in prize giveaways and enjoy live music. Lawn chairs, blankets and coolers with food and drink are welcome, according to the city's announcement.

Henderson has also announced that they also be hosting a Game 4 watch party on Sunday, Sept. 18, if needed.

Game 3 is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, Sept. 15.

