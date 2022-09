LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Becky Hammon and the Las Vegas Aces are gearing up for Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun. The Aces currently have a 1-0 series lead over the Sun. Las Vegas is coming off of a 67-64 win over Connecticut on Sunday in Game 1. A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray combined for 45 PTS.

Game 2 is set for 6PM inside Michelob Ultra Arena.