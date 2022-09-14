Local athletes talk support in women's sports, amid WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For years, women's support hasn't received the support and recognition they deserve.

The Las Vegas Aces potentially have a chance to bring Las Vegas it's first-ever professional sports championship title, and fans couldn't be more proud.

"The women are doing it!" expressed one fan.

UNLV Lady Rebels players say support means a lot to them.

“No matter if there's one [person] in the crowd or one-thousand, our goal is to entertain and make them come back," said Alyssa Brown, UNLV Lady Rebel.

For her and her teammates, growing up watching their favorite women athletes is the reason they began playing.

“There's always that little girl watching," said teammate Keyana Wilfred, "and being that little girl was really amazing to see women succeed, and for [the Aces] to be paving the way for us, is awesome.”

Both Wilfred and Brown say it's important to show up and support women's teams. As the women are just as great as the men.

For Essence Booker, also a Lady Rebel, says support can look different.

“Whether it's them wearing a shirt around campus, touching base on how we did in the game, and being interest in that," said Booker.

The Lady Rebels say their supporting the Aces, and hope to see them bring home the trophy.

For more on UNLV Lady Rebels, click here.