Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray celebrates championship win with fans at meet-and-greet

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The back-to-back world championship celebration continued Tuesday night for the Las Vegas Aces as star guard Chelsea Gray held a meet-and-greet with fans.

Gray signed Aces’ gear, took pictures and spent time with 150 fans at Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Fashion Show Mall.

Fans tell Channel 13 they’re just excited to get their chance to meet one of their favorite team’s stars.

"It's a dream come true for me,” said Las Vegas Aces fan Eddie Turner. “I've always wanted to be close to the stars, and I got one right now in Chelsea Gray."

Gray was a key player for this historic back-to-back world-champion team. She averaged 15.3 points per game, 7.3 assists per game, 4 rebounds per game and 1.4 steals per game on the season.

She met fans from 6 p.m. till 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. An event that’s part of the victory celebration for the Las Vegas Aces, which included Monday’s parade.

"I'm just overwhelmed by the team. They are super,” said Annie-Jean Fortenberry, who watched the parade Monday night on Las Vegas Blvd.

"It's mind-blowing. I've been in Las Vegas for 30 years, and I have not seen anything like this,” said 30-year Las Vegas resident Velma Vannoy.

Fans weren’t just excited to see them win but were impressed with how they won, playing the clinching game 4 of the WNBA Finals without two starters.

"I'm excited to see how the Aces are performing,” said Turner. “They're like a family, and I love that."

Fans also say they believe the Aces have a chance at making history again by winning yet another championship next year.

They’re the first team to win back-to-back championships in the WNBA since the Los Angeles Sparks did so in 2001 and 2002. The only team to win more than two straight WNBA championships was the Houston Comets, who won four straight from 1997 to 2000.

"I think they can do it one more time, but they have to stay together. They need to stay together, that's the point,” said Aces fan George Tucker.

Fans say they’re most impressed with how the team interacts with the next generation of fans and the message they display on the court.

NEXT GEN: As Aces hunt for another title, their success inspires the next generation of female hoopers

"I've always told my girls they could do anything they want,” said Turner. “I'm glad to see the women take charge and be able to do that."

The celebration does not stop there, though. Aces star Jackie Young will host another meet-and-greet event Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Fashion Show Mall.

You must get a free green wristband from Dick’s Sporting Goods to meet Young. They’re handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 9 a.m.