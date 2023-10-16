Watch Now
Las Vegas Aces fans optimistic for Game 4 in WNBA Finals despite first loss, Gray's injury

Las Vegas Aces fans at Hussong's Mexican Cantina for Aces Watch Party
Posted at 6:49 PM, Oct 15, 2023
Before tip-off, it looked like a sweep and a championship was brewing for the Aces.

Fans at the Aces Watch Party at Hussong's Mexican Cantina in Boca Park were ready to celebrate.

But the New York Liberty had something to say about that and has now extended the series.

Fans say even with the loss and Chelsea Gray's injury, they still have confidence the Aces will bring the trophy home.

"Honestly, it's alright," said Aces fan Jeb Marinas. "We still got two more games, but we just need one more."

Gray left the game with a leg injury and had to limp her way into the locker room.

After the game, fans weren't smiling, but not really frowning either.

They say this was a tough loss, but they are still feeling good about the team heading into Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

"I think we'll be fine in Game 4," Aces fan Michael Lenear-Liston said. "I'm not worried. I don't think we're going to lose Game 4. It's not coming to Vegas. We're going to win in New York."

We will update you on Chelsea Gray's injury as soon as we get more info.

