Could the Aces clinch the championship? Aces at New York for Game 3 of WNBA Finals

The Las Vegas Aces are in New York facing Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

The Aces look to close out the series over Liberty and claim their second-straight WNBA title.

The tip-off was at 12 p.m. at Barclays Center.

In the first quarter, there were back-to-back triples by Liberty. New York took an 18-10 lead over the Aces with 2:44 left in the first quarter.

Aces Kelsey Plum was on a 6-0 run as she made it a 3-point game for Vegas. Liberty up 21-18 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Plum made it a 9-0 run, sinking a 3 to tie it at 21. Liberty took a 33-26 lead in the second quarter. New York is on a 13-5 run with only 5 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Las Vegas Aces have not shot the ball as well as they have the previous two games. They were just a Plum three-pointer away from being tied at the half.

The second quarter ended with 43-40 Liberty.

Liberty starts the third quarter with Courtney Vandersloot followed by Betnijah Laney and Breanna Stewart to make the score 49-40.

5 minutes left to go in the third quarter and the Las Vegas Aces have only scored three points. Liberty has been strong on the defensive end, translating to points off.

Liberty's Jonquel Jones with a game-high 24 points as New York takes a 60-48 lead. There's 1:20 minutes left in the third.

