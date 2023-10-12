One to go: Las Vegas Aces win Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against New York Liberty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces won against the New York Liberty in Game 2 Wednesday evening.

The WNBA Finals is the best out of five. If the Aces win Game 3 in New York, they are repeat champions.

The reigning champion Aces could become the first team to repeat since the Los Angeles Sparks did it 21 years ago.

The Associated Press says a championship also would further validate one of the top regular seasons in league history, putting them in record books along with those Sparks teams, the Houston Comets, who won four titles in a row, and the Detroit Shock, who won three times in six years.

MORE: As Aces hunt for another title, their success inspires the next generation of female hoopers

The Las Vegas Aces held the Liberty scoreless since 8:17 in the first quarter. The Aces set a new record for most points scored in the first quarter of a WNBA Finals game with 38 points.

The previous record was 34 points.

At halftime, the score was 52-44 Aces.

The Aces led Liberty at the end of quarter three with a score of 80-57.

The Aces wrapped up the fourth quarter by topping Liberty 104-76.

Rapper and record producer Too Short performed at halftime.

Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. PT at Barclays Center on Sunday.

MORE ON ACES:

