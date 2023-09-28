Las Vegas Aces host pop-up shop as playoff excitement soars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces is hosting a pop-up store at Aces’ headquarters, inviting fans to "Raise the Stakes" as the Aces make their playoff push.

To rally fans and paint the town red, the Aces organization encourages supporters to visit the pop-up store and grab their favorite Aces merchandise.

The defending champions are battling it out in the semi-finals against the Dallas Wings, and they've started their series with a bang, securing victory in their first two games. The first game ended with a score of 97-83, and the Aces continued their winning streak with a 91-84 win in their next match-up.

Blair Hardiek, Chief Marketing Communication Officer, shared the motivation behind the "Raise the Stakes" theme, saying, "So we are 'raising the stakes' into playoffs, so we have shirts, hats, and for the first time, you can purchase A’ja Wilson's defensive player of the year shirts."

The Aces’ pop-up store is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Henderson Las Vegas Aces' headquarters at 1415 Raiders Way.