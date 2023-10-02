WNBA Board of Governors makes Tom Brady's ownership stake in Las Vegas Aces official

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Football legend Tom Brady is officially a part owner of Las Vegas' championship-winning WNBA team.

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis previously announced Brady's investment in the team in March. On Monday, the Aces organization announced Brady's ownership had been approved by the WNBA Board of Governors.

According to the Aces, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was first introduced to the Aces when he sat courtside during the team's May 31, 2022 home win over the Connecticut Sun.

"After seeing the outstanding quality of play, coupled with the excitement and passion of the Las Vegas Aces fans, Tom knew he wanted to be a part of the organization," an Aces spokesperson stated in a news release.

Davis called Brady's ownership interest "a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women's professional sports as a whole."

Brady said he has "always been a huge fan of women's sports," adding he admires the work of the Aces' players, staff and the WNBA.

"To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor," he said.

Brady's ownership interest acquisition comes as the Las Vegas Aces look to become the first WNBA team to win back-to-back championships in more than two decades.

They will face the New York Liberty in the 2023 WNBA Finals starting Sunday, Oct. 8 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

Demand is high to see the Aces compete in what could be their second championship title since relocating to Las Vegas. All three potential home games of the WNBA Finals are sold out, an Aces spokesperson noted.

Games 1 and 3 of the WNBA Finals will air on ABC and Channel 13. Game 1 starts at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8; Game 3 at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.