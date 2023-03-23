Super Bowl winner and NFL veteran Tom Brady acquires ownership interest in the Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces have added another athlete to their roster but this time, it's as an owner.

Mark Davis announced on Thursday that NFL legend Tom Brady has acquired an ownership interest in the team.

"Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court," Davis said. "Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces and the WNBA, but for women's professional sports as a whole."

Brady is no stranger to the team. He sat courtside at the team's May 31, 2022 win over the Connecticut Sun.

It was also a big night for Aces guard Kelsey Plum who said Brady is her favorite athlete.

"We played the first half and I walked out and I was just like don't say anything," Plum said in a post-game press conference that night. "Then I locked eyes with him and I was like screw it. I went right up to him, dapped him up, gave him a big hug. I was like man, you're a dog. I love you."

Brady sent her a signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey later that season.

Brady has closely followed the Aces during their championship run last year and also congratulated the team after bringing home the title.

"I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," Brady said Thursday. "My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games. They were by far the best athletes in our house. We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family and they remain a great inspiration to me. I admire the work the Aces' players, staff, and the WNBA continue to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor."

Honored to be joining the @LVAces family, a world class organization with a team of incredible athletes pic.twitter.com/JGU4tndZR2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 23, 2023

Brady's purchase is subject to WNBA approval.

The Las Vegas Aces start their season on the road and take on the Seattle Storm on May 20. They return to Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay for their home opener on May 27 against the Los Angeles Sparks.