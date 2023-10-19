Las Vegas Aces return home as first back-to-back WNBA champions in two decades

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After becoming the first team to win back-to-back WNBA Championships in 21 years, the Las Vegas Aces made their triumphant return to the valley on Thursday morning.

Harry Reid International Airport welcomed the team back in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "We are getting used to this!"

Fans greeted the team at the airport during their early morning arrival, waving supportive signs and cheering as the team's shuttle exited the lot.

THE CHAMPS ARE BACK! The @LVAces return to the Las Vegas valley after winning their second straight WNBA Championship!



One dedicated Aces superfan, Trina Wilder, told Channel 13 that she rearranged her schedule to welcome the team back home. Wilder said watching the game last night was a stressful but worthwhile experience.

"My nails were done. They were nice and pretty and red," she said. "But it was so nerve-racking to watch, I bit them all off."

The team received a police escort to their headquarters in Henderson, where the Aces' head coach, Becky Hammon, came out to greet fans and share her thoughts about the victory.

"Thanks for cheering for us," Hammon told fans. "Thanks for showing up. And being on this journey with us."

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman also congratulated the team on their historic win in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.