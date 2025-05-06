Las Vegas Aces mark return to home court with 'A'One Night' against Phoenix Mercury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces end their two-game 2025 preseason slate on Tuesday at home against the Phoenix Mercury.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐈𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄. 𝑰𝑻'𝑺 𝑨'𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑵𝑰𝑮𝑯𝑻! 💖



📍 The House

⌚️ 7PM PT

📺 Vegas 34

🎟️ https://t.co/0J69A2RJew



Presented by @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/Qz2lDTkeRf — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 6, 2025

A’ja Wilson will be celebrating the release of her Nike "Pink A’ura” A’One shoe ahead of the shoe launch on May 6. The first 8,000 fans through the doors at Michelob ULTRA Arena will receive an A’One t-shirt.

Las Vegas Aces ready for 'A'One' of a kind game

Las Vegas is coming off their first preseason matchup against Dallas at Notre Dame, surging past the Dallas Wings, 112-78 .

The Aces will be without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, Dana Evans and Megan Gustafson for Tuesday’s game.

At Notre Dame on May 2, Jackie Young highlighted her collegiate return to South Bend with a game-high 28 points, nine assists and five rebounds in 29 minutes of play.

Fellow Fighting Irish alum Jewell Loyd chipped in 10 points in her collegiate homecoming.

Rounding out the double-digit scorers were Wilson with 19 points, rookie Aaliyah Nye with 17, Chelsea Gray had 13 and Tiffany Mitchell chipped in 10.

This will be the first season in 20 years that the Phoenix Mercury will not have Diana Taurasi on their roster, as she retired this past offseason.

Phoenix finished seventh in the 2024 regular-season standings with a 19-21 record. They were swept by Minnesota in the first round of the 2025 playoffs.

The Aces will then open the 2025 regular season on the road at New York on Saturday, May 17, at 10 a.m.

Tipoff for Tuesday's game is at 7 p.m.

Where to Watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.