LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson is set for her Nike signature shoe release day on May 6 and to celebrate the moment with her team.

“We’ve been working towards this for years," Wilson said. "I have an amazing teammate, Nike, they’ve really helped put a lot of my vision to life.”

Las Vegas Aces ready for 'A'One' of a kind game

The Aces' theme for their second preseason game on Tuesday is "A'One Night," where the team will showcase her shoes in various ways.

“To be able to share that with my teammates was incredible," Wilson said. "I know they’ve all been asking me, I couldn’t give them to them yet, I wanted to make sure it was the perfect time, so to see them rocking them is truly special.”

The shoes are special to more than just the three-time WNBA WVP.

“I saw her commercial the other way while watching some other W games, I was like it’s so A’ja," Aces head coach Becky Hammon said. "I was so happy with the fact that she had her parents in there, she knows who her people are and her people come first."

While A'ja is excited to debut her shoe, Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Mercury means more than just a pair of new kicks.

“Obviously I would love to see my shoe sell out and I would love to see people in it, but it’s so much bigger than that," Wilson said. "It’s about what I stand for, what the people around me stand for, and how much we can uplift each other so we’re gonna use this night, this game to be happy and love on each other.”

Tip off is set for 7 p.m. at Michelob Ultra Arena. The live broadcast is on Vegas 34.