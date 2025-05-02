Aces open pre-season against Dallas Wings at Loyd and Young's alma mater

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces will get their first test of 2025 with a preseason opener against the Dallas Wings on Friday at Notre Dame.

𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗬 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬𝗬𝗬 ♦️



📍 South Bend, IN

⌚️ 4PM PT

📺 @IONWNBA // Vegas 34



Presented by @Vegas pic.twitter.com/0pMs6uLEfu — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 2, 2025

The game will mark a college homecoming for Aces guards Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young, as well as Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale.

Young played three collegiate years with the Fighting Irish from 2016-19, where she was named AP All-American third team, ACC Tournament MVP and All-ACC second team her senior year before being selected as the No. 1 pick by Las Vegas in the 2019 Draft.

Loyd, who also played three seasons in South Bend from 2013-15, was named espnW National and Midseason Player of the Year, AP All-America first team and John R. Wooden Award All-America Team her senior year.

This will be the second year in a row that the Aces will travel to play a preseason game at a player's alma mater, the first being in 2024 when the Aces traveled to Columbia, South Carolina, for a homecoming game for former Gamecock A’ja Wilson.

In 2024, the Aces ranked first in points per game, defensive rebounds, and second in field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and blocks per game.

Three-time WNBA MVP, Olympic gold medalist and one of the TIME Women of the Year honorees, Wilson recorded another historic season in 2024 by becoming the first player in league history to record 1,000 points in a single season.

Tipoff is at 4 p.m.

Where to Watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.