Las Vegas Aces hope to continue success while traveling to face Dallas Wings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are back on the road for their last game before the All-Star break with a Wednesday night matchup against the Dallas Wings.

Despite missing a game with a wrist injury last week, reigning M’VP A’ja Wilson returned with a 34-point, 16-rebound, zero-turnover game and continues to rank among the league’s leaderboards.

The Aces' other 2025 WNBA All-Star Jackie Young has been a consistent scorer for Las Vegas and has scored at least 10 points in each of the past four games. Young is coming off her best shooting night of the season, hitting on 64.3% of her tries for a 30-point game on July 12.

Jewell Loyd is one of four Aces players averaging double figures in 2025 and has upped her scoring the past three games, averaging 15.0 compared to 2.5 points the previous two.

Chelsea Gray, who is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 assists on the season, has also dished out 5.0 assists over the last seven games after tallying 3.4 assists the first seven.

After averaging 5.7 points her first 10 games, guard Dana Evans has made a splash off the bench, now averaging nearly double that with 9.7 points over the last seven games.

The Wings, who have lost their last three games, rank at the bottom half of the league in field goal shooting, 3-point shooting, but rank in the top 5 in free throw percentage and rebounds per game.

Las Vegas has bested Dallas 20-3 over their previous 23 games dating back to the 2019 season and including playoffs, and are 43-36 all-time against the Wings.

In the last game between the two teams on June 13, the Aces narrowly escaped with a 88-84 victory behind a combined 49 points from Loyd and Young. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 26 points, followed by Bueckers with 16.

Las Vegas was also without Wilson and Megan Gustafson. Guard Haley Jones joins Dallas’ roster for the upcoming game after she re-signed on July 9.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m., and we'll have exclusive pre-game coverage starting at 4:30 p.m. on The Spot - Vegas 34.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.