The Las Vegas Aces fall to the Washington Mystics during last leg of away games

AFTER THE GAME

The Las Vegas Aces fall to the Washington Mystics 70-68 during the last leg of their away games.

BEFORE THE GAME

The Las Vegas Aces conclude their five-game road trip with their third contest of the season against the Washington Mystics.

Las Vegas is 33-29 all-time against Washington and 16-14 as the visiting team. The Aces are at an even 1-1 with the Mystics in 2025, both of which were held in Las Vegas.

2025 WNBA All-Star starter and reigning M’VP A’ja Wilson exited Tuesday’s game after she injured her right wrist with 4:13 remaining in the second quarter. On Wednesday morning, the Aces confirmed Wilson would sit out the Mystics matchup.

2025 WNBA All-Star reserve Jackie Young hit the 3,000-point mark in Tuesday’s game, and enters Thursday’s contest with 3,012 career points. She is the fifth player in franchise history to reach that feat. Young is listed as the Aces' second-leading scorer and is netting a career-best 89.3% of her shots from the line.

The Point Gawd Chelsea Gray, who is averaging 12.7 points on 42.9% shooting, needs just 2 steals to become the fifth player in WNBA history with at least 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 1,500 assists, 400 steals and 100 blocked shots. She could become the second-fastest behind Alyssa Thomas to hit that mark.

The Mystics, who have won three out of their last five contests and six out of their last ten, are led by veteran guard Brittney Sykes and a pair of rookies and 2025 WNBA All-Stars Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.

Sykes has cooled down the past four games after having a stellar month of June, where she averaged 19.5 points on 44.3% shooting from the floor with 5.2 assists over six games.

In her debut season, Citron ranks second among rookies in scoring, second in rebounds behind Iriafen, and fourth in assists. She is the only rookie this season to record multiple games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Citron has scored in double figures in all but two games in 2025 and started out the first 14 games averaging 14.6 points on 49.3% field goal shooting.

Iriafen leads the rookie class in most double-double games with six, including her last game against Chicago with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Among rookies, she ranks first in rebounds, first in free throw attempts, and third in scoring.

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m., and we'll have exclusive pre-game coverage starting at 4 p.m. on The Spot - Vegas 34.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.