Aces continue East Coast stint with matchup against New York Liberty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces continue their four-game East Coast swing with a bout against the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

Las Vegas and New York are an even 32-32 over 64 regular season games dating to the inaugural WNBA season. However, the Aces have dropped the last five regular-season meetings to New York.

The Aces and Liberty sit atop of league standings at the free throw line, respectively, with the Aces netting a league-best 84.4% from the charity stripe, while the Liberty are tallying a second-best 82.3%.

2025 WNBA All-Star starter and reigning M’VP A’ja Wilson continues to rank among the top 5 in league leaderboards in blocked shots, scoring, rebounds and steals. After sitting out three games due to concussion protocol, she is averaging 23.1 points on 48.7% shooting and 8.3 rebounds in 7-game span since her return.

Chelsea Gray, who is averaging 12.8 points on 42.9% shooting, needs just 3 steals and 1 blocked shot to become the 5th player in WNBA history with at least 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 1,500 assists, 400 steals and 100 blocked shots.

NaLyssa Smith received her first starting nod with the Aces in the road win against Connecticut, where she tallied her third double-double of the season with 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting and 10 rebounds.

2025 WNBA All-Star reserve Jackie Young is the Aces second-highest leading scorer. Young is 7 points away from 3,000 career points and will become the fith player in franchise history to hit that milestone.

The Liberty have gone 3-6 in its last nine games. However, they have been missing center Jonquel Jones, who last saw the court in the team’s first loss of the season on June 19, has only played nine games due to injury.

New York also was missing Leonie Fiebich, who started nine games and averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds before being called away for the European Championship. Fiebich returned for their last two games and contributed 6.0 ppg and 3.5 rpg.

Over the past nine games, New York has dropped in numerous categories, including scoring, rebounding and offensive and defensive ratings, among others.

Despite the skid, New York remains atop the league in scoring and is third in three-point shooting and assists, and fourth in field goal percentage.

Tipoff is at 5 p.m., with the game set to be broadcast nationally on ESPN.