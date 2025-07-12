The Aces defeat the Golden State Valkyries in Vegas after series of away games

AFTER THE GAME

The Las Vegas Aces narrowly defeat the Golden State Valkyries 104-102.

BEFORE THE GAME

After a series of away games, the Las Vegas Aces return home to take on the Golden State Valkyries on July 12.

A'ja Wilson was out with a wrist injury during the Aces' matchup against the Washington Mystics on July 10. This year, she averages 20.7 points on 45.3% field goal shooting, with 3.3 assists, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.4 blocked shots a game.

Jackie Young (2025 WNBA All-Star reserve) takes on the role of key scorer for the team this season, with an average of 15.3 points over the last nine games. NaLyssa Smith has averaged 8.0 points over the last 4 games, racking up two double-digit scoring games and a double-double, upping her scoring by 1.3 points since her 18 games with Dallas.

Off the bench, Dana Evans has averaged 15 points, shooting 59.3% from the floor over the last 3 games. Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd compete the double digit scoring for the team, with Gray averaging 12.7 points and Loyd averaging 10.9. Gray is also looking to grab one more steal to achieve the milestone of being the fifth player in WNBA history with 4,000 ponts, 1,000 rebounds, 1,500 assists, 400 steals, and 100 blocked shots.

Tipoff starts at 1 p.m. on July 12 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.