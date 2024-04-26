Las Vegas Aces celebrating second WNBA championship with trip to White House

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are taking another trip to the White House.

On Friday, the team announced they'll be stopping by on May 9 as they celebrate their second WNBA championship.

Last year, they met with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The Aces brought home that trophy because you are not only a team, you are a family. You support each other on and off the court," Harris said last year. "You represent your fans, your teammates, your city with poise and with heart and we know you are not done."

It's something A'ja Wilson told Channel 13 following that 2022 meeting with Harris.

"We'll be back soon," she said smiling.

Harris will be there against this year as well as President Joe Biden.

With two titles in a row, Las Vegas is the first franchise to go back-to-back since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001 and 2002.

In March, the team announced the Aces have become the first WNBA team in history to sell out season tickets. When it comes to single-game tickets, they've sold out five games and a second game has been moved to T-Mobile Arena, due to demand.

The Aces will kick off the 2024 season on May 14 against the Phoenix Mercury.