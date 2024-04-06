Five Las Vegas Aces games sell out, second game moved to T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The back-to-back WNBA champions are continuing to gain fans and reach new goals ahead of the 2024 season.

On Friday, the Las Vegas Aces announced they have sold out five home games at Michelob ULTRA Arena, which you can see below.



May 14 vs. Phoenix

May 25 vs. Indiana

June 15 vs. New York

July 2 vs. Indiana

July 4 vs. Washington

This is in addition to the Aces selling out of its season ticket inventory in March, a first for a WNBA team.

The team originally sold out all of the tickets for the July 2 game against Indiana at Michelob ULTRA Arena. However, the team announced that due to fan demand, that game is being moved to T-Mobile Arena.

According to the Aces, if you've already purchased a ticket for that game, your ticket will be removed and a new ticket be reloaded into your AXS account by the end of April. If you would like to select a different seat at T-Mobile Arena, you can follow the steps from AXS to request a refund and then purchased another ticket when additional tickets go on sale. If you'd like a refund, you will be receiving an email from AXS with instructions within the next few days.

Tickets for the July 2 game at T-Mobile Arena are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 10.

This will be the second Aces game that will be played at T-Mobile Arena during the upcoming season. The team is also scheduled to play there on Sept. 3 as they tip-off against Chicago.

The first Aces game of the 2024 season will be on Tuesdsay, May 14 as they host the Phoenix Mercury. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.