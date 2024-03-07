Las Vegas Aces become first WNBA team in history to sell out season tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The back-to-back WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces are once again setting new benchmarks for the league.

On Thursday, the team announced they have become the first team in WNBA history to sell out its season ticket allotment, which is about 8,600 memberships.

Season memberships are now sold out‼️



Join the priority waitlist ⬇️https://t.co/C0t12nGOvq pic.twitter.com/lJZqla9FCR — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) March 7, 2024

Fans interested in adding their names to a waiting list for 2025 can do so by clicking here.

However, there will still be single-game tickets available in the 10,000-seat Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay.

According to the Aces, a limited amount of single-game tickets will go on sale by late April and start at $15.

The team will also take over T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 3 for a matchup with the Chicago Sky. Tickets for that game will go on sale later this month.

The 2024 Aces season will tip-off on Tuesday, May 14 at home against the Phoenix Mercury.

It's been a big week for the team, which also announced a new deal with Ally Financial. Fans will be able to spot Ally patches on Aces jerseys this season and the company also announces Alysha Clark and Sydney Colson will be brand ambassadors.

"We aren't going to sponsor just any team," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and PR officer at Ally. "The Aces are the best team in the league, drawing national attention and major respect from basketball fans worldwide, and together we have many shared values."

The Aces also unveiled new jerseys.