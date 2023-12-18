WNBA unveils changes to 2024 Commissioner's Cup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Women's National Basketball Association is shaking things up ahead of the fourth annual Commissioner's Cup.

On Monday, the league announces some changes to the tournament's format. According to a press release, teams will play a total of five Commissioner's Cup games, one against each of its in-conference rivals. All games played from June 1 to June 13, 2024 will be Commissioner's Cup-qualifying games. Those games will be part of the team's 40-game schedule and will count toward the team's regular-season win-loss record.

Previously, each team played 10 games, which were designated as Commissioner's Cup games. Those were the first home games and first road games each team played against its five conference rivals.

"After crowning three Commissioner's Cup champions since 2021, we believe it is time to introduce a new, streamlined format," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "The newly-designed, concentrated structure for this in-season tournament adds an increased sense of urgency and excitement as we place a particular spotlight on Eastern and Western Conference Commissioner's Cup play in a two-week window near the tip-off of our regular season."

Mark your calendars. The fourth annual Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase returns with an all-new format!



12 teams.

2 weeks.

1 trophy.



The journey to the Cup begins on June 1st 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qsHD8xrHS5 — WNBA (@WNBA) December 18, 2023

According to league officials, the team from each conference with the best record in Commissioner's Cup games will compete for a $500,000 prize pool in the championship game, which is set to be played on Tuesday, June 25 at the arena of the team with the best record in Cup play.

The tournament began in 2021, which the Seattle Storm won. The Las Vegas Aces won in 2022 and Chelsea Gray was the MVP. In 2023, the New York Liberty won.