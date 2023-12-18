Las Vegas Aces release 2024 schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are getting ready for a new season as they look to go for a three-peat, after winning the Women's National Basketball Association Championship in 2022 and 2023.

On Monday, the WNBA unveiled the team's 2024 schedule.

Teams will play 40 regular season games and take a four-week break from July 21 through Aug. 16 for the Paris Olympics.

The Aces will start the season at home when they host the Phoenix Mercury on May 14 at Mandalay Bay's Michelob ULTRA Arena. The first rematch of the 2023 WNBA Finals between the Aces and New York Liberty will be on Saturday, June 15. Las Vegas will also play nine of their last 13 games on the road.

While the format for the Commissioner's Cup may have changed this season, the playoffs format will be the same. There will be three rounds and the eight teams with the highest winning percentages, regardless of conference, will qualify for the postseason and be seeded based on their record.

Team officials said the WNBA's national and local television schedules, preseason schedules, WNBA All-Star 2024 information, and the Aces' promotional schedule will all be released after New Year's.