Las Vegas Aces sign Alaina Coates, say thank you to Ashley Joens

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another new face is joining the Las Vegas Aces.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they've signed WNBA center Alaina Coates to an emergency hardship contract. She's set to replace Ashley Joens because the emergency contract that she signed expired on Wednesday.

Coates was originally selected by the Chicago Sky in the 2017 WNBA Draft. Over her 85 games in the league, she's posted career averages of 2.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game and a career field goal percentage of 55.8%.

The Aces have struggled with injuries all season. Last month, the team announced star forward Candace Parker had surgery due to a foot fracture and there's no timeline on when she could rejoin the lineup. Riquna Williams hasn't suited up at all this season due to a lower back injury. However, she was arrested on domestic violence charges last month.

RELATED LINK: New details of Aces player's domestic violence arrest revealed in arrest report

Williams was in court on Wednesday where a Las Vegas judge updated conditions for the player to remain out of jail on bail.

As for the Aces, they clinched a playoff spot after beating the Atlanta Dream Tuesday night. That extended their winning streak to eight games and improved their record to 24-2. That matches the 1998 Houston Comets for the best record through 26 games in league history.

The team is scheduled to be back in action on Sunday. Las Vegas will be at the Barclays Center to take on the New York Liberty. Tip-off is at noon.