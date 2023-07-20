Las Vegas Aces sign Ashley Joens to emergency hardship contract

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new face is joining the Las Vegas Aces.

On Wednesday, the team announced they had signed former Iowa State basketball player Ashley Joens to an emergency hardship contract. WNBA teams are allowed to sign players above the league's 15-player maximum if they have fewer than 10 available players due to injuries or illness.

Joens was originally selected by the Dallas Wings with the 19th pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft. However, she was waived on June 28 after just playing in eight games. That allowed her to become a free agent.

While at Iowa State, Joens averaged 19.4 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 42.5% from the field. She was also an All-American in 2022 and 2023 and earned Big 12 Conference Player of the Year honors in 2023.

Joens isn't the only Iowa native on the Aces roster. Center Kiah Stokes went to Linn-Mar High School, which is in Marion.

The Las Vegas Aces are looking to continue their winning ways. As of Wednesday, the team is 19-2, which is the best record in the league. The Aces are back in action on Thursday as they hit the road to face the Seattle Storm.